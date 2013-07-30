Japan Publishes Two Ugly Economic Reports

A boy is encouraged by a judge during a competition at the Karate-Do championships in Tokyo, July 28, 2007.

Japan just released a couple of June economic stats, and they were overall disappointing.



First was June household spending, which unexpectedly fell 0.4% year-over-year. Economists were looking for a 1.4% gain.

That was followed by June industrial production, which fell 3.3% month-over-month. Economists were looking for 1.5% decline.

Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.4% early in the Tuesday trading session. This follows Monday’s 3.3% sell-off.

