Japan Headed For Recession, Too: Not Many Safe Harbors Left

The global economy dominoes continue to fall. Even the Japanese government now thinks its economy is “deteriorating” after a key measure of economic conditions, the coincident index, fell 1.6% in June.



The weak data increases the chance that the government will declare in its next monthly economic report that the country has entered a recession. It also, in our opinion, increases the likelihood that the entire world is headed for recession.

