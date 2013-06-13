Park Your Bike In Underground Garage Run By Robots In Japan

Alex Davies
Underground Bicycle Parking Systems in Japan

As complaints about the placement of New York’s new bike share stations have shown, parking bicycles in an urban setting can be tricky.

A company in Japan has found a novel solution: Put them underground.

On the television show Culture Japan, which airs in Japan, host Danny Choo takes a look at the Eco Cycle bike garages at Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station.

Each high-tech garage, built by construction company Giken, can hold 204 bikes in a 38-foot deep well beneath the ground.

As the human, all you have to do is get a membership and roll your bike up to the station. Robots park it underground, and fetch it when you want it back.

It’s like valet parking, but with bikes and robots.

Watch the Culture Japan video, or click through to take a look.

To park a bike, find a garage.

Each garage has room for about 200 bikes.

As a member, you get an electronic badge to put on your bike.

Roll the bike up to the door, which detects the badge and slides open to allow the front wheel in.

Then it snaps shut.

Stand behind the yellow line.

And push the green button.

The garage swallows your bike.

And sends it down into a robotic underworld.

You also get card you use to retrieve your bike.

When it's time to go, hold it up to the machine.

A robotic arm finds your bike and grabs it.

And brings it back up to ground level.

And off you go.

