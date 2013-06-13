Park Your Bike In Underground Garage Run By Robots In Japan

As complaints about the placement of New York’s new bike share stations have shown, parking bicycles in an urban setting can be tricky.



A company in Japan has found a novel solution: Put them underground.

On the television show Culture Japan, which airs in Japan, host Danny Choo takes a look at the Eco Cycle bike garages at Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station.

Each high-tech garage, built by construction company Giken, can hold 204 bikes in a 38-foot deep well beneath the ground.

As the human, all you have to do is get a membership and roll your bike up to the station. Robots park it underground, and fetch it when you want it back.

It’s like valet parking, but with bikes and robots.

Watch the Culture Japan video, or click through to take a look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.