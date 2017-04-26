Japan issues guide on how to survive nuclear-missile attack with 10 minutes' notice

As tensions reach a boiling point between North Korea, the US, and its neighbours, Japan’s government has issued a guide for its citizens on how to survive a missile attack that would take less than 10 minutes to hit Japan, The Washington Post reports.

The guide warns specifically of nuclear ballistic-missiles attacks, as North Korea continues both nuclear-weapons and ballistic-missile programs.

It instructs citizens to keep calm, keep roads clear, and maintain communication with the outside world through radio or TV in the event of a nuclear, chemical, or biological attack.

In the event of a nuclear explosion, the guide recommends not looking at the flash, as it could blind you, and having the least possible amount of skin exposed to the blast of radiation.

Paranoia or real concern?

North Korea stunned experts by displaying a wide range of new or modified missile types at their April 15 military parade in Pyongyang.

The Kim regime has shown steady improvement in their missile program and remains the only country to test nuclear devices in the 21st century, and experts warn they could be on the verge of another nuclear device.

Their latest round of missile tests and provocations seem to have worried the people of Japan, where sales of nuclear shelters and air purifiers have skyrocketed.

The Washington Post reports that Japan’s civil-defence website is experiencing a huge spike in traffic and features frequently asked questions about North Korean missile strikes.

Japanese guided-missile destroyers joined the USS Carl Vinson aircraft-carrier strike group off the Korean peninsula on Tuesday, as did the USS Michigan, a special-operations and guided-missile nuclear-powered submarine. Tuesday also marked a military celebration in North Korea on the 85th anniversary of the founding of their army.

Despite the troubling reality that Japan would have virtually no defence against a surprise nuclear attack, experts contacted by Business Insider maintain that a first strike from North Korea seems incredibly unlikely, as the Kim regime would face quick retaliation from a much more certain nuclear power, the US.

On Wednesday, every single US senator was invited a briefing on North Korea at the White House.

