Japan Just Wasted $78 Billion On 'Fruitless' Projects To Solve Global Warming

Japan spent an impressive $78 billion on global warming research in the past six years. However, none of 214 projects produced effective results, according to an official report featured in Japan Times.



This “fruitless” spending is under scrutiny as the government suffers under a heavy debt burden.

Here’s an example of a failed project:

The Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry spent about ¥1.6 billion on a project to produce livestock feedstuff from unsold boxed lunches from convenience stores. The project was abandoned after its management firm collapsed, the report says.

So yes, you can be glad for now that the U.S. spends so little on science.

Don’t miss: Apocalyptic Visions Of Global Warming In America

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.