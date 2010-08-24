Japan Giving iPads To Sumo Wrestlers

Japan’s sumo wrestlers are getting iPads, Reuters reports.



The iPad is thought to be just the right size for the over sized men, who struggle with mobile phones and laptops.

Wonder how these guys are going to handle the touch screen keyboard…

Here’s Reuters:

Japan’s ancient sport of sumo is embracing the latest high-tech, with its governing body set to distribute Apple’s iPad to wrestlers who often struggle with smaller mobile phone keypads due to their giant hands.

The sumo association said it will hand out iPads to Japan’s 51 “stables,” or the clubs the wrestlers belong to, with the aim of improving communication among the roly-poly grapplers after some in the past had missed information sent by fax or telephone.

