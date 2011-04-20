Japan Gets Ready To Upgrade The Fukushima Evacuation Zone Again

Japanese authorities are considering implementing a mandatory evacuation zone around Fukushima Nuclear Plant, according to the AP.



The current 19-mile evacuation zone is only a recommendation.

Although most people have left the area, some have occasionally returned to check their homes and collect their belongings.

Japan has been notoriously slow to expand the evacuation zone: Late to implement a 10-mile limit; very late to implement at 19-mile limit; and now late to implement a mandatory limit.

At the nuclear plant, the situation looks stable but protracted. Over time more and more radiation will accrue in the surrounding area.

