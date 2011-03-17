A Japan Chart For Investors Who Have Guts Of Steel

Joe Weisenthal

Obviously the situation in Japan is scary as hell, and the Nikkei has responded accordingly.

But if you don’t think we’re looking at Chernobyl 2.0, here’s a chart for you to chew on from Citigroup.

Japan’s forward PE, relative to global PE, has never been cheaper. In fact, for the first time ever, it’s actually at a discount. The upside is huge (though so is the downside).

japan nikkei

Photo: Citi

