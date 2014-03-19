Japan's Exports Miss Expectations

REUTERS/Issei Kato Workers load a container onto a truck at a port in Tokyo April 18, 2013.

Japan just published some disappointing trade numbers.

Exports climbed by just 9.8%, missing expectations for a 12.5% increase.

Imports increased by 9.0%, which was higher than the 7.2% increase expected.

These numbers made for an ¥800 billion trade deficit, which was much wider than the ¥600 billion expected by economists.

Japan’s policymakers led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have been pushing easy monetary and fiscal policies in their efforts to stimulate growth and fan inflation. “Abenomics,” as it’s called, has also come with a weaker yen, which was intended to make exports more attractive to overseas customers.

