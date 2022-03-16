Powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake rattles Tokyo, Japan, and triggers a tsunami advisory near Fukushima

Products are scattered at a convenience store in Fukushima, northern Japan Wednesday, March 16, 2022, following an earthquake. Kyodo News via AP

A powerful earthquake with a 7.3 magnitude struck northern Japan on Wednesday night, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the earthquake hit at around 11:36 p.m. local time off the coast of Fukushima prefecture and struck 36 miles (58km) below the sea.

The earthquake rattled the capital of Tokyo where the Tokyo Electric Power Company said that quake caused more than 2 million households to lose power, according to the AFP.

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the northeast coast.

There were no immediate reports of casualities.

