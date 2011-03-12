Death Toll Surpasses 1600, 9500 Missing In One Region

The Fukushima nuclear plant is the focus of the world’s attention right now, but the impact from the underlying earthquake and tsunami continues to grow.



According to Kyodo Wire, the latest death estimates top 1600.

Meanwhile, the region continues to get buffetted by aftershocks, prompting ongoing warnings for people in coastal areas.

Millions have lost power, according to NHK. People are being asked to conserve energy.

All of the big domestic auto companies are halting production.

Update 8:57 ET: CNN sends out a blast saying 9600 people are missing from the Minamisanriku region.

Via the USGS, the latest look at seismic activity off of Japan:

Photo: USGS

