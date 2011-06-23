Tsunami Warning In Effect After Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Hits Japan's Coast

An earthquake with a 6.7 magnitude struck off the east coast of Japan, near Honshu, early Thursday morning.



The Japanese Meteorological Agency warned that a tsunami about one-half meter (20 inches) could follow, CNN is reporting.

The quake struck in many of the same areas that were hit hard by the March earthquake and tsunami that left more than 23,000 dead or missing in Japan, AFP reports.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to CNN.

The U.S. Geological Survey just released this map showing the epicentre of the quake near Honshu:

Photo: USGS

