Here's What The Japan Earthquake SOUNDED Like

You’ve seen the horrifying videos coming out of Japan that show the moment the magnitude 9 earthquake struck.
But how did it sound?
Terrifying.
A new video overlays the noise caused by the quake with footage from the disaster.
In the 51-second clip, you can hear the earth shaking. There’s a peak early on, then consistent rumbling as the shocks continue. A second wave of noise comes around the 34-second mark.
We can only imagine what it felt like on the ground.
Video below
