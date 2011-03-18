Here's What The Japan Earthquake SOUNDED Like

You’ve seen the horrifying videos coming out of Japan that show the moment the magnitude 9 earthquake struck.



But how did it sound?

Terrifying.

A new video overlays the noise caused by the quake with footage from the disaster.

In the 51-second clip, you can hear the earth shaking. There’s a peak early on, then consistent rumbling as the shocks continue. A second wave of noise comes around the 34-second mark.

We can only imagine what it felt like on the ground.

Video below



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.