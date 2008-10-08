Global Rate Cut, But Stocks Fade

Henry Blodget

Coordinated emergency rate cut this morning: Fed, UK, ECB. Fed cuts 50 basis points, less than many were demanding. Prior to this announcement, world markets smashed, Japan down 9%. Commodities hit, too. Credit markets still extraordinarily tight. Europe and US futures initially rallied strongly on rate cut, but have since collapsed.

On a positive note–and we realise it comes as little consolation–stocks are finally close to fair value.

(On a negative note, this is fair value because stocks spend half the time BELOW this level).

Meanwhile…

  • Rate cuts helpful but not enough, says Roubini
  • UK announces huge bank bailout (structured intelligently, unlike ours)
  • World stocks and commodities smashed.  Futures down, too.
  • Ban on short-selling ends tonight. Thank goodness they implemented it. Sure helped a lot.
  • Bankrupt states storm Washington for bailouts of their own. California, Massachusetts…
  • Bank of America has to slash offering price to $22.

