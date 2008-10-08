Global Rate Cut, But Stocks Fade

Coordinated emergency rate cut this morning: Fed, UK, ECB. Fed cuts 50 basis points, less than many were demanding. Prior to this announcement, world markets smashed, Japan down 9%. Commodities hit, too. Credit markets still extraordinarily tight. Europe and US futures initially rallied strongly on rate cut, but have since collapsed.



On a positive note–and we realise it comes as little consolation–stocks are finally close to fair value.



(On a negative note, this is fair value because stocks spend half the time BELOW this level).

Meanwhile…

Rate cuts helpful but not enough, says Roubini

UK announces huge bank bailout (structured intelligently, unlike ours)

World stocks and commodities smashed. Futures down, too.

Ban on short-selling ends tonight. Thank goodness they implemented it. Sure helped a lot.

Bankrupt states storm Washington for bailouts of their own. California, Massachusetts…

Bank of America has to slash offering price to $22.

