Global Rate Cut, But Stocks Fade

Coordinated emergency rate cut this morning: Fed, UK, ECB. Fed cuts 50 basis points, less than many were demanding. Prior to this announcement, world markets smashed, Japan down 9%. Commodities hit, too. Credit markets still extraordinarily tight. Europe and US futures initially rallied strongly on rate cut, but have since collapsed.
On a positive note–and we realise it comes as little consolation–stocks are finally close to fair value.
(On a negative note, this is fair value because stocks spend half the time BELOW this level).
Meanwhile…
- Rate cuts helpful but not enough, says Roubini
- UK announces huge bank bailout (structured intelligently, unlike ours)
- World stocks and commodities smashed. Futures down, too.
- Ban on short-selling ends tonight. Thank goodness they implemented it. Sure helped a lot.
- Bankrupt states storm Washington for bailouts of their own. California, Massachusetts…
- Bank of America has to slash offering price to $22.
See Also:
Silver Lining: Stocks Finally Close To Fair Value
OK, Bulls: analyse This
Why Stock Market Still Screwed: Analysts Still See V-Shaped Recovery
And The Bailout…
RTC History Suggests Stock Market Not At a Bottom
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.