Well this was inevitable. After Friday’s weak unemployment report lead to a weaker dollar, leading to a surging yen, that’s leading to… a Japanese market dive. Japanese exporters are, of course, allergic to the ever-rising yen.



Photo: Nikkei.com

Meanwhile, the story is the same in Australia.

Photo: SMH.com.au

