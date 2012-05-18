Japan Wants To Deregulate One Of The Deadliest Restaurant Dishes In The World

Blowfish, or fugu, is a rare delicacy in Japanese cuisine. However, its organs contain deadly toxins. If fugu is prepared improperly, the person eating it could die.



As such, serving fugu is highly regulated and can only be prepared by licensed chefs.

However, Japan is now moving to deregulate this reports the BBC’s Roland Buerk. According to Buerk, the current licensed chefs are unhappy about this.

Here’s a video of a chef preparing fugu:

