Japan Rocked By Accelerating Deflation And New Unemployment

Japan has been rocked by accelerated deflation and a spike in unemployment.



Consumer prices fell 1.5% in April, which was faster than the 1.2% experienced in March.

Moreover, the unemployment rate hit 5.1%, the highest level since January according to the Associated Press.

Here’s the most telling fact of them all — exports surged 40% in April.

Japan’s economy is still dead, only kept on life support by surging international demand.

Its GDP is comprised of a rotting domestic core kept hidden by a shiny export shell, yet one which is rapidly being eroded thin by other Asian manufacturers moving up the value chain and towards Japan’s vaunted position for capital equipment and electronics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.