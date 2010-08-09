Japan's Debt Is So High, It Doesn't Even Fit On The Charts

Joe Weisenthal

Let this be a reminder that the ongoing popularity of the yen and JGB (Japanese Government Bonds) should throw a big fat wrench into any notion that any simplistic ideas about the size of a country’s debt, and the strength of their national financial instruments.

A brief paper on global sovereign debt crises by Silvio Contessi at the St. Louis Fed (.pdf) includes this lovely chart.

As you can see, they had to especially elongate the chart, just so they could fit Japan on there.

japan chart

Photo: St. Louis Fed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

japan moneygame-us