Japan's Debt Is So High, It Doesn't Even Fit On The Charts

Let this be a reminder that the ongoing popularity of the yen and JGB (Japanese Government Bonds) should throw a big fat wrench into any notion that any simplistic ideas about the size of a country’s debt, and the strength of their national financial instruments.



A brief paper on global sovereign debt crises by Silvio Contessi at the St. Louis Fed (.pdf) includes this lovely chart.

As you can see, they had to especially elongate the chart, just so they could fit Japan on there.

Photo: St. Louis Fed

