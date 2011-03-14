The Japanese Death Toll Will Top 10,000

Photo: ap

The latest death toll estimate for Japan is now above 10,000 and it could go a lot higher, because that number applies to one region alone — the Miyagi prefecture.Meanwhile, we have our first estimate for insured losses from disaster modelling company AIR Worldwide, which estimates losses at up to $35 billion.



Bear in mind, that is simply insured losses. In terms of economic losses, the initial estimates were for it to be somewhere around $100 billion, but that was simply using Kobe as a benchmark. It now seems clear that this is much bigger than Kobe, and as such the economic losses will likely be much higher as well.

