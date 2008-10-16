Japan Crashes 11%, Europe Down, US Futures Confused

For some reason, the US futures are actually up. Elsewhere, the global asset crash continues. As of 5:30AM ET:
Japan -11%
Hong Kong -5%
Taiwan -5%
FTSE: -3%
At this point, US futures are up modestly. Good market roundup here.
Oil down to $71, less than half of peak. LIBOR down 3 basis points, a step in the right direction but again a puny one.
* Credit Suisse and UBS bailed out ($14 billion)
* McCain crashes to new low after angry debate
* FDIC head Bair rips bailout for not rescuing consumers
* Highland and Citadel hedge funds in trouble
