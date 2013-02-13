WAIT: Is This The Animal Spirits Being Awakened In Japan?

The goal of the new Prime Minister of Japan is to stimulate like crazy, and get consumption going again, so that economy gets out of its liquidity trap.



Basically, he wants to jolt to life the animal spirits.

Is this what’s happening?

The Bonddad blog has Consumer Confidence in Japan, and um…. is that Animal Spirits being awakened?

Photo: The Bonddad Blog

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.