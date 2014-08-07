A Japanese Company Imported 2 Tons Of Sand To Turn Its Staff Lounge Into A Beach

Many office workers spend their days wishing they were sitting on a beach instead of at their desks.

That may be why BizReach, a Japanese web company that posts high-income job openings, imported two tons of real sand to turn its reception area and staff lounge into a beach-like setting.



Here’s what it looks like, according to a video from The Telegraph, which first reported on the story:

Though the sand is real, the “water” is beamed onto the floor from an overhead projector.

In addition to work, it’s also a great place for office parties.

You can see The Telegraph’s full video report here.

