A Japanese Company Imported 2 Tons Of Sand To Turn Its Staff Lounge Into A Beach

Aaron Taube

Many office workers spend their days wishing they were sitting on a beach instead of at their desks.

That may be why BizReach, a Japanese web company that posts high-income job openings, imported two tons of real sand to turn its reception area and staff lounge into a beach-like setting.

Here’s what it looks like, according to a video from The Telegraph, which first reported on the story:

BizReach office beach full viewThe Telegraph

Though the sand is real, the “water” is beamed onto the floor from an overhead projector.

BizReach beach people sittingThe Telegraph

In addition to work, it’s also a great place for office parties.

BizReach office partyThe Telegraph

You can see The Telegraph’s full video report here.

