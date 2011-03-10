Japan Is Furious After Reports That China Is Drilling In A Disputed Gas Field

Gus Lubin
yukio edano

Photo: ap

A Japanese newspaper reported today that China National Offshore Oil had started drilling in a disputed gas field.Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano denounced China following these reports and asked China to verify these claims. Japan will decide on its response after receiving a reply, according to The Japan Times.

The gas field is one of several disputed areas that were involved in an broad political conflict earlier this fall. China signed a deal in 2008 not to develop the gas field without investments from Japanese companies.

