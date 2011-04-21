Now, THIS Is What Two Decades Of Stagnation Look Like

Joe Weisenthal
chart

Photo: St. Louis Fed

The best economics website in the world — FRED, from the St. Louis Fed — just got way better, having added a whole mess of international data to its database for you to play with.We’re just starting to play around, but the first thing we wanted to look at was some data from Japan, since we think it’s the best analogue for the US economy.

If you want to see what years and years of stagnation looks like, it provides a great glimpse.

CPI has been flatlined for years

Industrial production still below where it was in 1990

And same too with retail sales

And does this chart of collapsing labour force participation rate look familiar

Real GDP growth has been on a steady downward trend

Is the US going to follow in the same path?

