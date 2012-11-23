This Japan Employment And Inflation Chart That Looks Just Like Japan Seriously Blows Our Mind

While waiting for the turkey to come out of the oven we were — like everyone else — trawling Reddit, in particularly the hilarious Mildly Interesting page.



User ThatDutchLad posted this chart this Graph About Japan Looks Like Japan, and really, just… WOW.

Photo: Gregor Smith

It turns out it’s real.

It’s from a paper titled Japan’s Phillips Curve looks like Japan by Australian economist Gregor Smith.

It’s been around for a while. It’s from a 2006 paper, and Paul Kedrosky wrote about it last year, but whatever, it’s new to us. WOW.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.