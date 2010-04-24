Japan Challenges International Whaling Legalization Because It Doesn't Let Them Kill Enough Whales

Whale meat

Photo: aSIMULAtor on flickr

Japan immediately challenged a compromise on the whaling ban offered today by the International Whaling Commission.



Although the plan would legalise commercial whaling for the first time in 25 years, it would impose a 200 whales-per-year limit on the Land of the Rising Sun.

Japan would rather continue killing 900 yearly, using the scientific research loophole.

Said Fisheries Minister Hirotaka Akamatsu: “Regarding the total catch allowed, it is different from Japan’s position. We want to continue negotiating with patience.”

