Morgan Stanley: Based On Japan's Great Bear, Now Is A Great Time To Buy Stocks

The obsession du jour is the relationship between equity valuations, equity dividends, and uber-low Treasury yields.



Bulls continue to hang their hat on the fac that you just HAVE to be bullish on equities with rates this low, no matter how you dice it. And yet the market itself seems disinclined to agree.

Here’s more perspective from Morgan Stanley, looking at Japan’s experience.

The trailing dividend yield for both Europe and the UK has moved back above the relevant government bond yield in the last few months; however, this phenomenon is even spreading to the US – the Dow Jones index now offers a higher yield than 10Y USTs.

Even in Japan between 1990-2007 it was very rare for the dividend yield to exceed the bond yield – and on the two occasions when it did, equities subsequently rallied by an average of 100%.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

We believe growth expectations are the key driver of equities here and are sceptical that additional QE would, of itself, be a meaningful trigger for stocks to rise. However, QE is likely to increase the appetite for yield across a variety of asset classes.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Photo: Morgan Stanley

