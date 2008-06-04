Ford's (F) May Sales Collapse, Toyota (TM) Sees Minor Decline

In another, albeit expected, win for Japanese automakers, Ford’s (F) May US sales plummeted while Toyota (TM) saw a minor decline. CNBC:



Ford said overall auto sales fell 19.1 per cent, compared with market watchers’ prediction of a 16.1 per cent decline.

Sales fell to 217,998 vehicles in May from 259,470 a year earlier, including all of the automaker’s brands, Ford said.

Truck sales plunged 29 per cent for Ford, while its car sales declined 1 per cent from last year.…

Toyota said its Toyota-brand sales were down 6.3 per cent.

Honda (HMC) is expected to post a 3% gain, while GM is expected to post a dramatic drop in the 22-25% range.

