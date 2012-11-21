China's Anti-Japan Sentiment Is Doing Serious Damage To Japan's Economy

Every once in a while, China and Japan get into a loud political dispute over a couple of islands in which leads to boycotts of each other’s goods.



“We think that the impact has been worse than previous disputes over the same islands,” writes SocGen’s Kiyoko Katahira in a new note.

Earlier, Japan reported that its exports fell than 6.5 per cent, which was worse than expected. This was largely due to the 12.3 per cent drop in motor vehicle exports.

And nowhere were motor vehicle exports worse than in China.

From Katahira’s note:

A key factor remains the negative impact on exports due to political tension between China and Japan since mid-September, which led Chinese consumers to avoid purchases of Japanese products. The Japanese car industry is one of the most affected areas. In October, more than half the decline in total exports to China can be explained by a large drop in motor vehicles exports (a drop of 54.1% from a year ago, or a contribution of -6.1pp to total export growth). The months before the island dispute became an issue, exports in this category showed increases (see chart).

Photo: Societe Generale



SEE ALSO: How A Land Dispute Between Japan And Korea Could Be Sparked All Thanks To Low Market Volatility >

How A Land Dispute Between Japan And Korea Could Be Sparked All Thanks To Low Market Volatility

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/jpmorgan-the-vix-is-signaling-a-rise-in-political-tension-between-japan-and-korea-2012-8#ixzz2CpZdbxMG

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.