The selloff continues.

After the U.S. market got slapped around, Japan is picking up the baton and falling as well.

The Nikkei is off 2.3%.

The big themes in the world: The return of fear: tapering fear, Syria fear, and emerging market fear. It’s resulting in weak equities, crumbling emerging market currencies, higher oil, and higher gold.

