The market disturbances of the first half of last week seem to be fading into memory a bit.



Things have calmed down, and the bull market trends are returning a bit.

The yen is weakening (with USDJPY nearing 100) and the Nikkei is on a huge tear.

Also, US futures are currently pointing to a green open, although that’s still a long way away.

