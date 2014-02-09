One Of Facebook's Biggest Threats In Asia Has Its Own Theme Park

One of Facebook’s biggest threats in Asia, LINE, has its own theme park in Taiwan’s capital city.

Japan-based LINE and other free messaging apps are more popular than Facebook in many emerging markets, especially in China where Facebook is banned. The company behind LINE opened up this exhibition last month and will leave it open until April 27.

Instead of roller coasters and Ferris wheels, it features exhibits like a model town occupied by LINE’s selection of cartoon stickers known as Cony, Moon and Brown. Moon is the pale, bald statue, Brown is the bear, and Cony is the rabbit. Stickers are a big source of success for LINE, and these three are the most popular ones.

Also, other pieces of artwork made by the app’s designers are posted on walls for patrons to take pictures.

LINE posted a few photos on its website so take a look inside the first theme park in Taipei.

