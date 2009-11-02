Japan And Europe Tank, But US Pointing Higher

Can American markets shake off last week’s gloom, a plunge in Japan, and sliding European markets? They might.



After falling initially by nearly 3%, Japan’s Nikkei recovered a little ground, ending only down 2.3%.

Shares across Europe are drifting lower on news that RBS (RBS) will be forced by regulators to shed more assets. That stock is down a big 7%.

But China was up big on the back of good manufacturing numbers and, surprise-surprise, US futures are actually perking higher this morning.

From Bloomberg, here’s a look at where we stand with nearly 4 hours to go until the bell rings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.