The emergence of a tax deal — well, “framework” — to extend the Bush tax cuts and push through a payroll tax cuts isn’t doing much for markets.



US futures are sliding (modestly) after hours, and Japan is lower by 0.6%. China is off a sharper 0.9%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.