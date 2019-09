Welcome back to work America.



Markets are already heading lower, continuing a trend we’ve seen for the last month, not to mention the ugly final minutes of Friday.

The Nikkei is down a quick 1.7%.

US futures are also selling off.

The euro is below $1.25, the dollar is up a bit, and gold is struggling to hang onto $1200 once again.

Welcome back.

