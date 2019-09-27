Japan Airlines will now show you where babies are sitting on your flight, and it’s a brilliant move for both parents and people who want to avoid kids

Getty

Japan Airlines now has a “baby map” feature, which shows passengers who are booking tickets where children between the ages of 8 days and 2 years will be sitting on the plane.

The concept has been met with mixed reactions online, with some people saying they appreciate not having to sit next to a crying baby and others remarking that it’s simply part of the air travel experience.

Japan Airlines also offers accommodations to help families, including free car seats, toys, and hot water to warm up bottles.

As stressful as it is to calm an inconsolable baby on an aeroplane, or find a way to keep a wriggling tot occupied on a long flight, there’s something most parents will say they dread even more while travelling with kids: getting nasty looks or comments from irritated seatmates.

Japan Airlines has introduced a system that could prevent those awkward interactions from happening altogether.

The company now has a “baby map,” which will show fliers who book through the airline website which seats have been claimed by passengers between the ages of 8 days and 2 years. An unmistakable picture of a tot will pop up, in the same way that a standard airline map will indicate which seats are in an exit row or have simply been booked.



The airline map shows passengers where babies are sitting

It’s a concept that could potentially benefit everyone involved. It keeps children only near passengers who aren’t bothered by crying and other disruptions, and puts passengers who want nothing to do with a fussy baby aisles away from young families.

Getty/encrier Some say flying near children is simply part of the process. Others say they shouldn’t have to be subjected to a baby’s cries on a long flight.

But it’s been met with mixed reactions online, with some fliers expressing relief that they can avoid sitting near babies and others saying that flying near a crying child is simply par for the (flight) course.

Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board. Please take note, @qatarairways: I had 3 screaming babies next to me on my JFK-DOH flight two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/kQYQFIqqCD — Rahat Ahmed ✈️ Tokyo (@dequinix) September 24, 2019

“I have no issues with babies, but if I can avoid the risk of a parent who lets their child run amuck, I’m happy to take advantage,” Rahat Ahmed, a passenger who has flown with Japan Airlines, told USA Today. “And when you have transoceanic flights, you want greater certainty.”

One particularly incensed flier noted that airlines should go even further and set age restrictions on flying.

I’ve been saying for ages we need a 21+ or 18+ only flight. I would gladly pay a fee for such a flight. — Tarek Haidar (@TarekHaidar) September 26, 2019

Some people say they want babies prohibited from flying altogether

Other people noted that air travel is a form of public transportation, and that passengers simply have to figure out how to cope with some inconveniences, which come with that.

Sounds like you survived. However, I think if you have that much of an issue with travelling next to babies then you should consider coughing up for private. You realise you’re using public transport, right? — jonjparr (@jonjparr) September 26, 2019

Besides the seat map feature, Japan Airlines also offers families accommodations that could make travelling with babies a little easier. The airline rents car seats free of charge, serves juice, offers warm water for heating up bottles, and has a selection of toys for children, among other items.

Other airlines have also introduced offerings that could make travelling with children more comfortable, too.

Last year, Air New Zealand announced that it would be building on its “skycouch” feature. That’s a row of three seats in the economy section, which turns into a couch, so passengers can lay down. The airline then added on a harness and belt, which would allow infants to rest next to their parents for the entirety of a flight.

“Parents can relax while their children are able to have their own space and flat area to play without interrupting other passengers,” Anita Hawthorne, Air New Zealand’s general manager of customer experience, said in a statement.

