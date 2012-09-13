Japan Planning To Completely Abandon Nuclear Power By The 2030s

Japanese citizens protest nuclear power generation outside the office of Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda

Photo: AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

Japanese government sources have reportedly revealed plans to completely phase out nuclear power by the 2030s, according to Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun.Hints of a similar plan were made Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda earlier today, the AP reports.



Japan’s entire fleet of nuclear reactors were shut down for safety checks following the last year’s Fukushima disaster, and only two have ever been restarted.

Even with said shutdowns, vocal and consistent protests by Japanese citizens calling for a complete shut down have continued, especially now that the health effects from Fukushima’s radiation are just beginning to appear.

Mainichi Shimbun’s report comes just days before an Energy and Environment Council meeting, where a formal decision on the new energy and environment strategy is to be announced. If Japan follows through, it would join a short list of nations that have ceased or plan to cease nuclear power generation in the near future. In Italy, a national referendum struck down any resumption of nuclear energy generation after the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. In addition, Switzerland plans to close its five reactors by 2034 while Germany has similar plans to stop it 17 reactors by 2022, Channel News Asia reports.

Before the disaster, about a third of Japan’s electricity was provided by nuclear power. Since then, it has been forced to increase oil imports from the Middle East.

