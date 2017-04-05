Top US Democrat: Multiple Trump associates 'will probably go to jail'

Screenshot/CNN Wolf Blitzer and Joaquin Castro.

Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday that he wouldn’t be surprised if the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election led to multiple associates of President Donald Trump getting put behind bars.

Castro made the stunning comment after Blitzer asked him whether he has seen any “hard evidence” that Trump associates had worked to collude with Russian government officials in any way.

Castro did not directly answer that question but offered his “impression.”

“I guess I would say this — that my impression is … I wouldn’t be surprised after all of this is said and done that some people end up in jail,” Castro said.

A somewhat surprised Blitzer asked, “Really?” He subsequently asked Castro how high his “suspicion” went.

“That is yet to be determined,” Castro responded, adding he could not divulge any additional information at the time.

“If I was betting, I would say yes,” he continued. “My impression is that people will probably be charged, and I think people will probably go to jail.”

Castro’s comments came days after The Wall Street Journal reported that ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn offered to testify before both the House and Senate Intelligence Committee, as well as the FBI in exchange for immunity — or, as his attorney outlined in a statement, a guarantee he would not be subjected to “unfair prosecution.”

None of the entities have accepted his offer.

Trump defended Flynn in a tweet Friday morning, one day after The Journal story broke.

“Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!” Trump tweeted.

Flynn isn’t the only Trump associate who has found himself close to the investigations being conducted by both committees and the FBI. Several other Trump associates and campaign officials, including confidant Roger Stone, former campaign manager Paul Manafort, former adviser Carter Page, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have volunteered to be interviewed by at least one of the entities.

On Saturday, Trump took to Twitter to lash out over the Russia-related cloud hanging over his administration.

“It is the same Fake News Media that said there is ‘no path to victory for Trump’ that is now pushing the phony Russia story,” Trump wrote. “A total scam!”

