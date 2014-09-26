JANUS SHARES OPEN UP 37% AFTER BILL GROSS JOINS FIRM

Shares of Janus Capital were up as much as 40% in pre-market trade after news that the legendary bond investor Bill Gross would be joining the firm and leaving PIMCO.

On Twitter, Bespoke Investment Group noted that this move had increased Janus’ market cap by $US840 million.

Janus pre-market gain now 40%- That’s over $US830 mln in market cap. $JNS

— Bespoke (@bespokeinvest) September 26, 2014

In a statement following the announcement, Bill Gross said: “For most of my career, I have been privileged to be associated with one of the most successful investment management firms ever — Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO). Today, with a mixture of excitement and sadness, I am announcing that I have decided to join Janus Capital Group and end my association with PIMCO.”

Here’s the full release from Janus:

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Janus Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: JNS) today announced that William H. Gross, world-renowned fixed income investor, will be joining Janus Capital Group. He will manage a recently launched Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund and related strategies, and will join Myron Scholes, Ph.D., and other members of the Janus team focused on global asset allocation. Mr. Gross’ employment will be effective September 29, 2014 and he will begin managing the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund and related strategies effective October 6, 2014. Mr. Gross will be based in a new Janus office to be established in Newport Beach, California and will be responsible for building-out the firm’s efforts in global macro fixed income strategies. His concentration on such strategies will be separate and complementary to Janus’ existing and highly successful credit-based fixed income platform, built under the leadership of Janus’ Fixed Income Chief Investment Officer, Gibson Smith. “Bill Gross has an exemplary track record with decades of success and he will offer an exceptional approach to navigating today’s increasingly risky markets with a focus on macro, unconstrained strategies. His involvement provides Janus a unique opportunity to offer strategies and products that are highly complementary to those already managed by our credit-based fixed income team,” said Richard M. Weil, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Capital Group. “With Bill leading our global macro efforts and Gibson our credit-based fixed income team, I am confident Janus will be able to meet the needs of virtually any client.” “I look forward to returning my full focus to the fixed income markets and investing, giving up many of the complexities that go with managing a large, complicated organisation,” said Mr. Gross. “I chose Janus as my next home because of my long standing relationship with and respect for CEO Dick Weil and my desire to get back to spending the bulk of my day managing client assets. I look forward to a mutually supportive partnership with Fixed Income CIO Gibson Smith and his team; they have delivered excellent results across their strategies, which deserve more attention.”

