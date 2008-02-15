January Video Game Sales: Up 18%

New stats from NPD Group show video game sales down last month, but ignore those numbers: NPD reports January 08 as a 4-week month and January 07 as a 5-week month, so it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. On a per-week basis, overall game sales were up 18% y/y, and software sales were up up 50%.



Console sales were down 6%, in part because of price drops for machines like Sony’s PS3. Interesting note — two of the best-selling game units (Nintendo’s DS and Sony’s PSP) are several years old:

Wii: 274,000 PS3: 269,000 Nintendo DS: 251,000 Play Station Portable: 230,000 Xbox 360: 230,000

