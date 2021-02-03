The coronavirus pandemic pushed soccer teams into a strangely quiet and thrifty January transfer window. Here are 10 deals you probably missed.

Getty/Fran Santiago Papu Gomez swapped Atalanta for Sevilla.

The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Europe’s soccer clubs was clear to see in this year’s January transfer window.

Premier League clubs spent $US219 million less than last year, while across the German, Spanish, French and Italian top-flights, spending was down by $US560 million.

While there was no mega-money transfers, however, there were still a number of noteworthy deals which went under the radar, which Insider have listed below.

Deloitte says the fall in spending is largely due to world’s top 20 revenue generating clubs being set to miss out on more than $US2.4 billion in revenue over the course of this season and last as a result of the pandemic.

Such losses could change the transfer market as we know it for the forseeable future, according to Deloitte, which predicts the lost revenue will “potentially act as the catalyst in creating a shift in how clubs approach the transfer market over the next few seasons.”

Emmanuel Dennis – Club Brugge to Koln (Loan)

Nigerian striker Dennis caused quite the stir in November when he refused to get on the Club Brugge bus for its Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund because someone else was in his seat.

Unsurprisingly, he found himself ostracised after the incident, with manager Philippe Clement omitting him from nine of Brugge’s last 12 games.

The nightmare came an end on January 26, when German club FC Koln announced they’d taken a chance on the 23-year-old for the rest of the season.

“The last six months were not easy for me,” Dennis said after signing. “I want to play and score goals, and therefore I wanted to make a move in the current transfer window. I am pleased that I’m now at FC.”

Papu Gomez – Atalanta to Sevilla ($US7 million)

What is Atalanta’s loss is certainly Sevilla’s gain in the case of Papu Gomez, who joined the La Liga side for a measly $US7 million – a nominal sum for a man who managed the most assists in both of the last two Serie A seasons.

Gomez’s rockbottom price is driven by a bitter fallout with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini in December.

Gasperini had accused the 32-year-old of refusing to follow orders during a Champions League match against Midtjylland, resulting in the Argentine storming off and not returning at half-time.

Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig ($US25 million)

Getty/Josef Bollwein

Given that RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig are both owned by Red Bull, it will come as little surprise that no fewer than 24 players have transferred between the two clubs over the past decade.

Kicking off the new decade, nothing has changed.

Number 25 is the highly coveted Hungarian playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai, who swapped Austria for Germany at the start of the month. Before the move, Szoboszlai was linked with the likes of Arsenal and AC Milan.

Willian Jose – Real Sociedad to Wolves (Loan)

Getty/Sam Bagnall

With star striker Raul Jimenez out for the forseeable future with a head injury and Wolves struggling for goals, bringing in a forward was a must this month.

Originally rumoured to be after former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker Diego Costa, Nuno Espirito Santo ended up moving for Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose, who joined on-loan until the end of the season.

Jose, a former target for Barcelona, has scored 62 times in the last four-and-a-half seasons for Sociedad.

“He’s a different player to what we already have,” Santo said of Jose shortly after his arrival.

“He has experience, he links well, he’s a finisher, a goalscorer, so inside the options we have, I think he can really help the team, especially with the absence of Raul.”

Demarai Grey – Leicester City to Bayer Leverkusen ($US2.5 million)

Getty/Michael Regan

It was just over two years ago that Grey was called up to the England senior side for the first time after his impressive performances for Leicester.

However since then, the 24-year-old’s career has come to a stand still, with him now unable to get anywhere near the Foxes’ first-team and instead playing with the reserves.

Not wanting to watch his career dwindle away, Grey decided to do what host of English youngsters have done recently and jump ship to Germany in search of regular first team football.

He joined Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent transfer on January 31.

Bright Osayi-Samuel – Queens Park Rangers to Fenerbahce ($US0.5 million)

Happy to sign for @Fenerbahce

Let’s win the title!

Looking forward to playing in front of the best supporters in the world! ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZDdLYw7pUe — Bright Osayi-Samuel (@Bright_097) January 27, 2021

Osayi-Samuel was being watched by a number of Premier League clubs including West Ham United and Burnley before securing a shock move to Fenerbahce on January 23.

At the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Osayi-Samuel will join forces with Mesut Ozil, who moved to the club just four days later on a free transfer from Arsenal.

Morgan Sanson – Marseille to Aston Villa ($US19 million)

Getty/Neville Williams

One of just three double figure transfers in the Premier League this window, Sanson joined Villa from Marseille for a fee of $US14 million on January 26.

A self-professed “warrior” – the 26-year-old is an energetic box-to-box midfielder with an eye for goal.

“Morgan has performed consistently at the highest level in French football for a number of seasons as well as in this season’s Champions League, and is a player with the quality and experience to play in any midfield position,” Villa boss Dean Smith said of the Frenchman.

“He will add real competition for starting places and gives us more squad depth, which is vital to competing successfully in the Premier League.”

Moussa Dembele – Lyon to Atletico Madrid (Loan)

Getty/TF Images

Fernando Torres, Diego Forlan, Sergio Aguero, Radamel Falcao, Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid and brilliant strikers are a match made in heaven.

Next on the conveyor belt is French hitman Moussa Dembele, who moved to the Wanda Metropolitano from Lyon on a six-month loan deal in mid-January.

While he’s not quite hit the heights of those before him just yet, the 24-year-old’s 96 goals in the last five-and-a-half seasons for Celtic and Lyon suggest he can.

Atletico have the option to make the move permanent for $US37 million in the summer should all go to plan.

Radja Nainggolan – Inter Milan to Cagliari (Loan)

Getty/Emilio Andreoli

Nainggolan was named in our 2019/20 Serie A Team of the Season courtesy of his dominating midfield performances for Cagliari while on-loan from Inter Milan.

His form led to re-call from Milan at the start of this season, however he featured for a combined total of just 45 minutes up until New Year, before being shipped back out to Cagliari, again on-loan.

After the move, the Belgian midfielder hit out at Inter boss Antonio Conte over his treatment during a match against Parma earlier in the season.

“At the Nerazzurri I had a great coach, but I was hurt when he only gave me eight minutes of the match and then pointed me out as the responsible for everything,” he told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“What could I do in eight minutes? I didn’t start any controversy then, and I don’t do it now. That’s how it went.”

Stephan El Shaarawy – Free agent to Roma

Getty/Claudio Villa

El Shaarawy set the Italian capital alight when he first moved to AS Roma from AC Milan in 2015, scoring 40 times in just shy of four seasons.

A surprise move to Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua followed, which left a noticeable hole in the Roman side’s front three, which it failed to plug.

Fortunately, however, after El Shaarawy’s Asian adventure came to an end by way of him terminating his contract earlier this month, he re-joined Roma as a free agent.

Tiago Pinto, Roma’s general manager, says the Italian’s return will be a huge boost to the Serie A side.

“Everyone knows the quality El Shaarawy has, but few are aware of the full extent of his desire to come back and wear the Roma shirt once more – and it is that desire and belief in our project that made all the difference,” he said.

