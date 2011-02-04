What Weather? Retailers Post Great January Sales

Photo: By Peter Hilton on flickr

Despite a weather-challenged January, shoppers managed to keep most retailers sales from dropping for the month though JCPenney and Destination Maternity saw sales drops. Overall, the average came in higher than expected.



Here is a roundup of some major retailers.:

Saks (SKS): 4.4% increase. Its strongest categories included women’s designer apparel, dresses and shoes.

JCPenney (JCP): 1.2% decrease. Sales were impacted by lower levels of clearance inventory and bad weather.

Kohl’s (KSS): 3.4% increase. The store’s e-commerce business helped sales.

Walgreens (WAG): 6.1% increase. Pharmacy sales and calendar day shifts contributed to the rise.

Target (TGT): 1.7% increase. The store’s PFresh remodel program is driving sales as well its REDcard Rewards 5% savings program.

Destination Maternity (DEST): 1.5% decrease. The drop was due to its efforts to close underperforming stores, partially offset by increased internet and international sales.

Macy’s (M): 4.6% increase. Online sales boosted the business despite store closings from the bad weather.

Hot Topic (HOTT): 3.3% decrease. Lower mall traffic and off-trend styles contributed to the dip.

Ross (ROST): 9% sales increase. Juniors and dresses were the strongest merchandise categories.

Neiman Marcus: 9.8% increase. Top-selling categories include jewelry, women’s shoes and handbags .

