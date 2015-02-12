Here come retail sales ...

The January report on retail sales is set for release from the Census Bureau at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for sales to fall 0.4% month-on-month and fall 0.5% when excluding auto sales.

Excluding auto and gas sales, retail sales are expected to rise 0.4%.

In December, retail sales disappointed, falling 0.9% over the prior month as sales at gasoline stations declined 6.5% amid the huge decline in the price of oil.

In a note to clients ahead of Thursday’s report, Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macro — who expects retail sales to fall in-line with expectations — wrote that gasoline sales could take up to 0.9% out of the headline sales number in January.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.