Some Big Economic News Is Coming Out Today

We’re very excited for 8:30 AM ET, when retail sales for January comes out.We know that December retail sales were kind of meh, and that Q4 GDP didn’t come in so hot, but overall the mood is pretty positive with respect to the economy these days, so January retail sales are a nice test.



Analysts expect headline retail sales growth of 0.8%, which is well ahead of the 0.1% December pace.

Excluding autos, growth is expected to be 0.5%. Same too, with growth ex-autos and gas.

Should be very interesting.

