January Retail Sales Come In Weak, Up Only 0.3%

Headline: Up 0.3%



Expectations: 0.5% month-over-month change



Details: Last month, sales increased by 0.6%, which was lower than expected. This is now two months where expectations were for a higher number than we actaully got. This could indicate that the U.S. consumer is less interested in spending on credit than may have been assumed from the recent uptick in credit card ussage.

It’s not a definitive number though, and the growth will continue to fit for those who are bullish on the consumer and for those not confident we’re out of the balance sheet recession.

Don’t miss: 8 revealing charts about the state of the America’s debt crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.