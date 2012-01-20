Philly Fed Index MISSES Expectations At 7.3

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATE:
Weakish report. The January Philly Fed index came in at 7.3 (which shows growwh) though that’s below estimates of 10.3.
There was some decent news on hiring.
From the release:
- labour market conditions continue to show improvement, but the current employment index was virtually unchanged from December’s reading.
- The percentage of firms reporting an increase in employment (21 per cent) was higher than the percentage reporting a decline (10 per cent).
The full announcement is here.
ORIGINAL POST: Last big economic data release of the day: The January Philly Fed index comes out at 10:00 AM.
Analysts expect a 10.3 reading, which is right in line with last month’s reading.
Compared to other regional manufacturing surveys, Philly Fed tends to get a lot of attention.
We’ll be particularly interested in hiring intentions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.