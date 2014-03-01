Pending Home Sales Miss Expectations

Pending home sales climbed a modest 0.1% month-over-month, and were down 9.1% year-over-year in January.

This missed expectations for a 1.8% mum rise, but was better than expectations for a 10.8% YoY fall.

December’s data was revised up to show a 5.8% decline, compared to an initial reading of an 8.7% fall.

“Ongoing disruptive weather patterns in much of the U.S. inhibited home shopping,” Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist said in a press release. “Limited inventory also is playing a role, especially in the West, while credit remains tight and affordability isn’t as favourable as it was a year ago.”

Here’s a look at the regional breakdown:

In the Northeast the pending home sales index (PHSI) was up 2.3% on the month, but was down 5.3% from a year ago.

In the Midwest, the index is down 2.5% on the month and 9.3% on the year.

In the South, the index is up 3.5% on the month and down 5.5% on the year.

In the West, the index is down 4.8% on the month and down 17.5% on the year.

While other housing data has been distorted by the severe winter, new home sales surprised in January.

The index is considered to be a leading indicator for future existing home sales. The Commerce Department expects that 80% of signings will become existing home sales transactions within two months.

Here’s a look at the trajectory of pending home sales:

