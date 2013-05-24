January Jones Says It's None Of Your Business Who Her Baby Daddy Is

January Jones plays Betty on AMC’s ‘Mad Men.’

January Jones didn’t list her son Xander Dane Jones’ father’s information on his birth certificate — and she won’t be sharing it with you, either.



“That’s my son’s business,” she tells The New York Times. “It’s not the public’s business.”

The 35-year-old further opened up to Net-a-Porter’s magazine The Edit, revealing, “I knew I would be raising my son alone. It was something I went in to knowingly, I was prepared mentally – and I was excited about it.”

But the busy “Mad Men” actress says, “I don’t have room for anything else, so I don’t know how I would have done it with a partner.”

Further driving the privacy point home, Jones says, “I don’t divulge my sexual preferences. There are parts of your life – no matter what your job – that should remain private.”

Last week she explained to The NY Times, “Jack Nicholson once told me: ‘You should never give your personal life away, otherwise people will pick you apart. They’ll never believe in your character.'”

“Women should have lots of secrets,” adds Jones. “It’s our right to have secrets. Otherwise, what would we write in our memoirs?”

Jones is, however, willing to talk about her bizarre post-pregnancy routine, which included eating her son’s placenta.

“It was like taking a vitamin blended into a smoothie,” recalls Jones of the practice that is believed to help fight postpartum depression. “I’m a mammal. I nursed. I did all kinds of weird stuff.”

