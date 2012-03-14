3.5 Million Jobs Openings In January, Unchanged From December

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty

The BLS Job Openings and labour Turnover (JOLTS) is out.As of January, the U.S. had 3.5 million job openings.



Economists were looking for just 3.33 million openings.

From the BLS:

There were 3.5 million job openings on the last business day of January, unchanged from December, the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics reported today. The hires rate (3.1 per cent) and separations rate (3.0 per cent) were little changed over the month. The job openings rate has trended upward since the end of the recession in June 2009. (Recession dates are determined by the National Bureau of Economic Research.) This release includes estimates of the number and rate of job openings, hires, and separations for the nonfarm sector by industry and by geographic region for January 2012. The release also includes 2011 annual estimates for hires and separations. The annual totals for hires and quits increased in 2011 while the annual total for layoffs and discharges decreased.

Photo: BLS

Photo: BLS

Photo: BLS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.