You realise What's Coming Up This Friday, Right?

That’s right! It’s another jobs report, and it’s never too early to get excited. Boy, January just flew by.



Via Calculated Risk, the consensus currently stands at 150K, after December’s rather weak 103K.

Also on Friday, the BLS will release benchmark revisions that will affect all of last year’s numbers, and there’s some talk that they could all be revised up significantly across the board.

Photo: Calculated Risk

